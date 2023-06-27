VALDOSTA — Two men were charged with armed robbery and assault following an incident Friday.
Around 12:55 a.m., an E911 caller reported she was robbed at gunpoint outside a store in the 900 block of Baytree Road, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. The woman said she had been struck in the head with a firearm and robbed.
While talking with her, E911 took a second call from a man reporting he, too, had been hit in the head with a firearm, the statement said.
Both callers described the offender and the getaway car. A Power Squad Unit found the car and made a traffic stop.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, and a passenger, a 26-year-old man, were taken into custody, police said. A passenger ran from the car, so a K9 unit was called out; the dog found a handgun in the field the passenger ran through, the statement said.
The two men were held on charges of felony armed robbery, felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the police statement said.
The case is still under investigation; anyone with any information should contact the Valdosta Police Department.
