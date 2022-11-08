VALDOSTA — Police arrested two men who were shooting at each other Friday, Nov. 4, in Valdosta, police said in a statement released Tuesday.
Officers headed to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road at 6:42 p.m. after several reports of gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Police learned that two men were shooting at each other: one was shooting from a balcony while the other was shooting from the parking lot. Both fled as officers arrived, police said.
A K9 unit tracked one offender, a 31-year-old Valdosta resident, to nearby woods; he came out of the woods and surrendered.
The other suspect, a 27-year-old Valdosta resident, was found at a family member’s house; after being handcuffed, he tried to run from officers, police said.
Both are charged with felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, while the suspect found at a relative’s house is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.
“These two subjects showed reckless disregard for the safety of others. At this time of day, there were children in the parking lot and we are very thankful that no one was injured. I am proud of the dedicated work by our officers who found these subjects and took them into custody quickly,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
