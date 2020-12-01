VALDOSTA – Two people are facing felonies after being arrested during an Interstate 75 traffic stop Monday, according to authorities.
A 2020 GMC Yukon was pulled over for "a traffic infraction" by deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement Unit, according to a statement from county authorities released Monday.
Deputies were "suspicious of criminal activity" during the stop and began to search the car, the statement read.
Fraudulent credit/debit cards, various THC products and a significant amount of money was found and was believed to have come from illegal activity, authorities stated.
Medard Ulysse, the driver, and Brianna Binkley, the passenger, were arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail on multiple felony charges, authorities stated.
Capt. Stryde Jones with LCSO confirmed the suspects are not Valdosta residents.
