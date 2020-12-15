Pair arrested after report of gunshots fired

VALDOSTA — Reports of shots fired outside an apartment Saturday led to a pair of arrests, according to police.
At 3:48 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex on Old Statenville Road after receiving calls about a man outside an apartment firing a gun into the air, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. Officers said they found evidence a gun had been fired and were told a male suspect had left in a vehicle driven by a woman.
Police saw the vehicle pulling back into the apartment complex and stopped it, the statement said.
Officers found a handgun in the vehicle; the weapon was reported as stolen from Jacksonville, Fla., the statement said. After the male suspect was detained, marijuana was found in his pocket, and he attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended, the statement said.
Antonio Johnson Jr., 20, of Valdosta was charged with reckless conduct-misdemeanor, theft by receiving stolen property-felony, possession of marijuana-misdemeanor, possession of drug-related objects-misdemeanor, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer-misdemeanor., the police statement said.
Ikea Golden, 23, of Valdosta was charged with theft by receiving stolen property-felony, the statement said.
“We are thankful for the citizens who came forward with information on this case. Because of their assistance, our officers were able to locate the offenders and take them into custody quickly,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
