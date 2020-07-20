VALDOSTA – Families came together Saturday to participate in a community mural paint-out at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Art Park.
Groups came through and did a bit of painting by numbers on murals. The murals each reflect a positive value that is needed to build a community: acceptance, compassion, humanity, love and respect.
Steven and Evelyn Walker, who are both artists, had the idea about a month ago.
“It was hard to do stuff because of the current climate with the pandemic and social injustices,” Evelyn said. “We wanted to give people the choice to come out and be part of the community. We also wanted to make sure the imagery was something kids of all ages could do.”
The couple outlined the images on each of the panels, allowing participants to color in the artwork with provided paints.
The five panels for the mural were spread across the park to accommodate for social distancing and every participant wore a mask and gloves. Households were able to paint together and, if someone showed up alone to paint, they were placed into groups of three for safety.
“There is an overwhelming need for harmony now more than ever,” Evelyn said. “What better way to express the community's desire to unite than by rallying together in a safe and meaningful way to reconnect with our neighbors and paint.”
Painting was slated to last until 5 p.m. and, based on time slot signups, Evelyn estimated 25-30 people participated in the event.
The completed four-by-eight panels will hang on the fence in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., for public viewing.
