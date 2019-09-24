HAHIRA – A prelude to the main event, the Hahira Honeybee Festival kicks off with a pageant 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church.
Registration is 8-10 a.m., organizers said.
Categories are baby (0-23 months), teeny (2-3 years old), tiny (4-6 years old), little (7-9 years old), young (10-12 years old), junior (13-15 years old), teen (14-18 years old) and miss (19-26 years old).
Baby-junior contestants will participate in formal wear while teen-miss contestants will participate in interview and formal wear.
There are optional categories including photogenic, best eyes, most beautiful and best smile.
Cash prizes, trophies, sashes and crowns will be awarded based on categories.
Admission is $10 for ages 4 and up and free for children younger than 4 years old.
Registration fees vary. Checks should be made payable to Miss Hahira Honey Bee Festival Pageant.
Proceeds benefit the pageant next year and a charity, according to organizers.
The application deadline is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Late applications are accepted until 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, with an applied $25 late fee.
More information: misshahirahoneybee@gmail.com.
