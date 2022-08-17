VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee will host its next monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 18, at 11:30 a.m. in the second-floor boardroom of the Turner Center for the Arts, located at 527 N. Patterson Street.
The stated purpose of PAAC is to further the purchase, creation and appreciation of public art for its aesthetic value to the community. The PAAC also encourages "the preservation and protection of works of public art which play a vital role in the economic development of the community."
PAAC meets on the third Thursday of each month, and meetings are open to the public.
For more information about the PAAC, call (229) 247-2787 or attend the Aug. 18 meeting.
