VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee hosts its next monthly meeting, 4:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, re-scheduled from its original date due to Christmas holidays, organizers said in a statement.
The public meeting will be held in Bennie’s Alley, downtown, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new mural at 5 p.m. and the annual tree lighting celebration, 6 p.m., on the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
The purpose of PAAC is to "further the purchase, creation and appreciation of public art for its aesthetic value to the community," organizers said. "The PAAC also encourages the preservation and protection of works of public art which play a vital role in the economic development of the community."
PAAC normally meets on the third Thursday of each month, and meetings are open to the public. For more information about the PAAC, call (229) 247-2787.
