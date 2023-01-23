VALDOSTA – On the day Valdosta State Athletics inducted its 2023 Hall of Fame class, another Blazer etched his name in the record books.
With 4:58 left in the Blazers game against Delta State, senior guard Jacolbey Owens rose up and drilled a jumper in the lane to give him 1,001 career points.
Owens is the second Blazer to eclipse the 1,000-point mark this season as teammate Cam Hamilton reached the milestone earlier this season.
“It means a lot. Coming here my first year, those guys kind of got me going and having them here played a big role in my success,” Owens said of the milestone. “This year, give credit to my teammates. They give me the ball and help me out to score a lot of points, so it means a lot.”
The accomplishment was the proverbial cherry on top of a masterful performance by the Blazers as they steamrolled the Statesmen 93-44 Saturday.
Needing only 11 points going into the game, it wasn’t a sure thing that Owens would get it as he wasn’t shooting the ball well against the Statesmen. Owens finished 0 for 5 from 3-point range and missed both of his free throw attempts and was 4 of 11 from the floor before getting the last two baskets needed for the mark.
“Coming in tonight, I was trying not to force anything and shoot a lot of shots because I knew how many points I needed,” Owens said. “I tried to take it slow. Things weren’t falling in the beginning so I tried to get going by passing the ball like I always do. That played a big role in scoring the 1,000th point tonight.”
Blazers head coach Mike Helfer added: “Jacolbey has just been fun to coach. He’s just such a nice kid; super competitive and super talented. I feel like he’s one of my own children almost because we’ve been together so long, him and Cam Hamilton. I was proud he got it in front of our crowd tonight which was really a cool moment.”
After two poor shooting efforts in losses to Lee and Mississippi College, the Blazers picked up their efforts against the Statesmen – shooting 52.2% from the floor, 14 of 35 from 3-point land and 9 of 13 at the free throw line.
Senior Maurice Gordon led the way with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting. The 6-6 forward knocked down 3 of 6 from beyond arc to go along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Sophomore Caden Boser also scored 15, burying three triples in four attempts while pulling down six rebounds in 25 minutes.
“It was nice because we had a huge crowd and people want to see teams that play super hard and play together and get things done in a positive way,” Helfer said. “For us, that all seemed to come together in this game. It wasn’t like a 10-minute stretch or 12-minute stretch. It was over 40 minutes. We maintained it for 40 minutes, which was really unbelievable.”
A welcomed sight for the Blazers was the re-emergence of graduate student Ryan Black.
After a 15-point outing at Montevallo Jan. 2, Black had scored 15 points total over his next five games.
The transfer from Holy Cross College finally found his stroke Saturday on his way to four 3-pointers for 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.
“I think we just needed to see a few go in,” Helfer said. “Lee, we had good looks and didn’t make them and that carried into the Mississippi College game. We just needed to see a few go through. Making 3-point shots is contagious on your team when you have a bunch of guys that can make them and that’s what happened to us tonight.”
Defensively, the Blazers were solid but were aided by a rough shooting night by the Statesmen, who shot just 25.8% from the floor and 4 of 35 from beyond the arc.
Delta State big man Maalik Cartwright, who came into Saturday averaging 21 points per game, never factored into the game. Cartwright finished with seven points and six turnovers in 26 minutes.
Sharpshooter Kelen Dietrich also struggled mightily against the Blazers as he shot just 1 of 8 from the floor with four points and two assists in 33 minutes.
“I just thought we really dialed it up defensively and guarded one of the best players in the league in Maalik Cartwright,” Helfer said. “To hold him to seven points is truly amazing for us defensively and one of the best defensive efforts I think I’ve had since I’ve been here.
“We knew Kelen could shoot it, but they have other guys that can shoot it too. We kind of had a strategy for how we were gonna double the post and how we were gonna rotate to shooters. Our guys, it wasn’t a one or two man thing. It had to be all five guys moving at the same time and we did it consistently for 40 minutes.”
SHOW HIM THE
MONEY
During a timeout in the second half, VSU Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Butch Shelman made the Roto-Rooter Full Court Putt to win $5,000 dollars. Shelman, who played for the Blazers from 1988-92, nearly ran out of time to attempt the shot as he spent much of the time hamming to the crowd.
As the teams began walking back onto the floor, Shelman hurriedly set the ball and stroked the putt through the hole 94 feet away on one swing to win the prize.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State returns to action Saturday, Jan. 28 at West Georgia. The women’s game tips off at 2 p.m. followed by the men at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.