VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State Blazers (6-5, 3-3 Gulf South Conference) couldn't shoot straight late as they fell 81-78 to the Union Bulldogs (6-4, 5-1 GSC) Sunday.
The Blazers had a chance to tie the game on a 3-pointer by Caden Boser with 3 seconds left. The 6-foot-8 Boser shot-faked to get a Union defender to fly by before taking a dribble to his left to reload for the shot but the wide-open 3 rimmed out. Though senior guard Jacolbey Owens retrieved the long rebound, his desperation 3 was well short as time expired.
With the loss, the Blazers have dropped three straight and consecutive games at home.
The Bulldogs shot 15 of 20 from the floor in the second half, including 4 of 8 from 3-point land to secure their second straight victory.
"They shot it well. They were 50% from 3, they made their free throws – shot 78%. They shot 75% in the second half," Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said. "They're gonna win a lot of games. They're a very, very good team. They've had some injuries where kids were out early in the year so that's kind of why their record doesn't reflect really how good they are."
Despite shooting a respectable 48.2% from the floor Sunday, the Blazers finished just 5 of 19 from the 3-point line and hit just 19 of 32 free throws in the loss.
"It was [a game of inches]," Helfer said. "I've always been a guy that...we play so uptempo offensively and have always scored the ball so easily. In the last couple games, something I've got to think about with this group is to change how we play into more of a half-court team."
A pair of free throws by Tylandrius Parks gave Union its largest lead of the game at 74-67 with 1:50 remaining. Despite closing on a 14-7 run, the Blazers went 7 of 12 from the free throw line and 2 of 5 from the floor in the final 1:50.
Parks, the GSC's second-leading scorer, produced an efficient night with 22 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Parks, who came into Sunday's game shooting 90% from the free throw line, shot a perfect 8 of 8 against the Blazers while adding eight rebounds and three assists.
Boe Nguidjol added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Jalen Johnson and reserve forward Ivan Prug each scored 10.
Three-point shooting was key for the Bulldogs, but not from their usual suspects. Parks leads the team in 3-point shooting at nearly 49%, but went 0 for 2 on the night. The Bulldogs shot 9 of 23 from the arc, but the bench knocked down 6 of 7 as Prug, Emmanuel Newsome and JC Clausi each made two.
Owens poured in a game-high 23 points on 7 of 15 shooting to go along with six rebounds and five steals in 31 minutes for the Blazers.
Sunday's loss goes down as a missed opportunity considering the Blazers bested the Bulldogs in several key statistics.
The Blazers won the rebounding battle 32-31, scored 20 points off of 18 Bulldog turnovers, outscored the Bulldogs 40-32 in the paint and won the battle of the benches 37-28.
But most of the second half, the Blazers failed to get key rebounds – allowing two offensive rebounds off of missed free throws that led to five points with under 4 minutes to play.
The Blazers also failed to get enough key defensive stops and missed some timely shots of their own that could have swung the game in their favor late.
"I've just always been a guy that has recruited great offensive players and let them be great," Helfer said. "We're struggling right now, so we've just got to figure out how to get through this period where we're not shooting the ball very well. I mean, every team goes through it and now it's our time to go through it."
NEW FLAMES
In his VSU debut, junior forward Lee Flenor came off the bench to contribute 14 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. Also making his debut for the Blazers was junior swingman Mike Isler, who scored seven points in 20 minutes.
"Those guys are great players," Helfer said. "I knew we'd have some issues working through playing time and minutes and all that. You look at it, we had really balanced minutes by everybody but you've got to find the guys on that particular night that have it going."
With Flenor and Isler joining the rotation, the Blazers find themselves looking for the right mix of players in the midst of a three-game slide. Starting forward and leading scorer Mohamed Fofana played just 10 minutes and 26 seconds Sunday.
"Whenever you add guys at the break, you don't know who you're subbing in for," Helfer said. "You've got to have a rhythm to your substitutions and tonight, there wasn't rhythm because I wasn't sure where to go. For us, we've got to really work on either scoring the ball or being better defensively."
RECORD WATCH
Blazers redshirt senior guard Cam Hamilton is closing in on breaking a longstanding VSU career record.
Hamilton recorded one steal Sunday, giving him 168 for his career. He needs just seven steals to become the all-time steals leader in VSU program history. Marlon Jones set the current record of 176 thefts from 1982-87.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State hosts Christian Brothers (1-7, 1-4 GSC) Tuesday at 8 p.m.
"They'll be good," Helfer said of the Bucs. "They are really tough. We struggled with their toughness last year and it'll just be a slow, slow game. Most of the teams in the GSC play very slow and we've got to learn how to win at that slower pace."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.