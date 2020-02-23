VALDOSTA – Joanne and Bill Halter opened a unique business one year ago – a business that focuses on selling items from their mothers' estates.
Named for Joanne's mother, Oweda, the store is full of vintage items sure to spark nostalgia in anyone.
“My mom passed away in 2009, and I was really closer to her. When I was thinking of the name, it just came to me,” Joanne said in a previous Valdosta Daily Times interview.
The store may be named for Oweda but most of the items sold are from Bill's mother, Grace.
While it may seem like selling the belongings of a loved one falls more into a yard-sale category, Grace collected so many things the couple has barely even scratched the surface of all the inventory. Bill said they have already held an estate sale and rather than “pay for storage forever,” they decided to try and sell everything.
The back room is still stacked high with items waiting to get on the floor and inventory is rotated out.
From Happy Meal toys to pins, Grace was an eclectic collector.
“Every time she met a person, she would ask them for a button,” Bill said.
Books line many of the shelves and Bill said that part of their collection has gone back to serving the community.
“We've donated books to the library and the prison,” Bill said. “We've also donated shawls to the women's shelter.”
Collecting runs in the family. Both Bill and Joanne have portions of their own collections for sale in the storefront. Joanne has been collecting Barbie dolls and cookie jars since the 1990s. She said she has more than 400 or 500 Barbies and has brought about a quarter of them to the store. Bill has been collecting Hot Wheels with his son for many years.
Upon entering, customers can see bins overflowing with Beanie Babies and other hot items of the past, but there are plenty of historical treasures hiding away on shelves as well. There's plenty of retro home décor, such as glassware and lamps.
Collecting is truly an ageless hobby as Bill said he's been caught off guard with how many young people are now starting to collect.
“The older stuff brings people back to reminiscing,” Bill said. “People don't want to give up on the old days.”
Oweda’s Treasures, 1900 N. Ashley St., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (229) 834-9189.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
