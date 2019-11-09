Outback Steakhouse to honor veterans and first responders Nov. 8-11
VALDOSTA — Outback Steakhouse, 1824 Clubhouse Drive, is serving those who serve. To honor those who serve our country, military servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders, can enjoy 20 percent off Nov. 8-11.
