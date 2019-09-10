ATLANTA — Democrat Jon Ossoff announced Tuesday he will challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
The former congressional candidate characterizes his platform as a grassroots movement that will mount an "all-out attack on corruption in Washington.”
“Instead of guaranteeing health care for every American,” Ossoff said in a press release, “saving our planet, and revolutionizing our infrastructure, this political system delivers corrupt tax cuts and bank bailouts, endless war and now this obscene presidency.”
Ossoff narrowly lost a 2017 special election run for Georgia’s 6th District and gained national attention for his unprecedented campaign spending. In his recently released campaign video, Ossoff states, “the battle that began in Georgia in 2017 will be won in Georgia in 2020.”
Longtime House Rep. John Lewis has endorsed Ossoff’s bid.
“Seldom have I known a young leader who matches Jon Ossoff’s talent, integrity and commitment to our community,” Lewis said in a press release. “Jon has a proven record fighting for justice and exposing corruption, and I will do everything in my power to support Jon’s election to the United States Senate.”
Ossoff highlights universal health care, voting rights and women’s right to choose, among other issues in his campaign video.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for The Valdosta Daily Times and CNHI's newspapers and websites.
