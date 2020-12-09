VALDOSTA – The 100 Black Men of Valdosta served more than 500 meals to residents in need during the After Thanksgiving Food Fest at the Salvation Army, organizers said.
Nathaniel Haugabrook, president of the 100, said members prepared 23 turkeys, a rice medley, sweet peas, green beans, dressing and gravy, cranberry sauce and chicken salad for the Saturday, Dec. 5, meal. The meals also included beverages.
"Many expressed sincere thanks for the meal," he said.
The annual event, which has been hosted for 26 years, was altered slightly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers held the event outside of the Salvation Army and members prepared plates ahead of time.
