VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and the Valdosta Symphony Guild will host two special concerts with LARC.
The LARC musician visit will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the LARC building, 1646 E. Park Ave. Valdosta Symphony Guild members and musicians usually arrive around 10:30 a.m., Guild members said.
Also, the Wisenbaker Concert is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
