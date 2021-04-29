Orchestra concert offers audience choice

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Symphony Orchestra gives audiences one last choice this season.
Audiences can see a streaming version of "Restoration," the season-ending concert, or attend the concert in person in a limited-capacity Whitehead Auditorium.
Many patrons of orchestras across the United States have had no choice at all, said Howard Hsu, VSO music director and conductor.
"It's our season finale and we are very fortunate that we have been able to perform for a live – limited – audience this season," Hsu said. "Many orchestras shut down for the entire season or had to record their performances in front of no audience for future streaming. Our audiences have the choice of attending in person or streaming from home."
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra returned to performances last fall after having to cancel the end of its 2019-20 season last spring. "Restoration" marks the fifth and final concert in the 2020-21 season.
This weekend, Saturday, May 1, audiences can hear the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra perform Ludwig van Beethoven's "Zapfenstreich March," Richard Strauss' "Serenade in E-flat Major, Op. 7," Igor Stravinsky's "Octet," Michael Daugherty's "Asclepius," Edvard Grieg's "Holberg Suite."
"Strauss composed his lyrical 'Serenade' when he was 17, giving us a tantalizing glimpse of the master he would become," Hsu said. "Stravinsky’s spiky 'Octet' combines baroque style with jazz influences, all expressed in his own unique voice. Daugherty’s muscular work for brass and percussion honors the medical community. Grieg’s spirited take on a baroque dance suite has become one of his most beloved works."
In making a choice, Hsu urges audiences to choose their venue soon.
"If you'd like to attend the concert, you must call to request seating because it is limited to follow safety protocols," he said. "To stream the concert video at your own convenience, call to get a ticket and receive a video link."
"Restoration" is scheduled to be performed 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Tickets can be purchased only by calling (229) 333-2150 and cannot be bought at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.