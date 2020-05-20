VALDOSTA – “I thought, oh my goodness, March 14 will forever be a day that I brought one baby into this world and took another one out,” Rebekah Hagan told a virtual audience.
Hagan, keynote speaker, spoke of her experience with an abortion attempt during the 29th annual Options Now fundraiser held Tuesday evening on the clinic’s website.
The young mother was 17 years old and a rising high school senior when she got pregnant with her first son, Eli. Being raised in a Christian household, she said she didn’t realize her “adult-like actions would have adult-like consequences.”
Hagan was able to graduate high school and enter college.
But at age 18 and with a 9-month-old son, the new mother discovered she was pregnant for a second time in March 2013 when she took a pregnancy test inside of a store bathroom.
“I was shocked,” she said during her speech. “I was terrified.”
Hagan envisioned her life changing, even seeing herself having to drop out of college, and thought she would “bring shame” to her parents.
Abortion was her only option, so she thought, as she said she would be the only one hurting from the decision.
After researching abortion clinics in the area, she immediately visited one to move forward with her choice. Not trusting the clinic, she said she went to a Planned Parenthood site.
The day was March 13, 2013, the day before Eli's first birthday.
She dropped him off at daycare and headed to Planned Parenthood where she said a nurse gave her instructions for taking “the abortion pill.”
During her speech, Hagan explained the pill is a two-part regimen that aborts a pregnancy.
The first pill is to be taken to stunt a baby’s growth between four to 10 weeks, she said. A second drug is to be taken 24 hours later to “expel the pregnancy,” she said. Hagan labeled this method the “do-it-yourself abortion.”
While at Planned Parenthood, Hagan said she took the first pill but instantly regretted it once she was alone in her car.
After prayer, she decided to not take the second pill she was given and instead began to research how to reverse the first pill and took the required steps.
Oct. 20, 2013, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy born at full term. She is now married and pregnant with her fourth child.
Hagan spoke of Options Now and how the clinic has assisted one woman with reversing an abortion.
In 2019, Options Now joined the Abortion Pill Rescue Network, a national organization of doctors and clinics that help women who change their minds after taking the pill.
During the virtual fundraiser, a couple spoke of deciding against abortion and changing their lives to raise their daughter. They expressed having a purpose.
Becky Deas, agency executive director, said the cost to save a life is $1,500.
Thousands of dollars were raised Tuesday evening. During pre-event activities, $58,000 of the $275,000 was collected, said Mark Eanes, Options Now board chair.
Funding will benefit staff members, the Choose Now program and a facility expansion that’s been in the works for two years. Options Now has obtained a building adjacent to its West Park Avenue facility, Eanes said.
Roses were displayed symbolizing women in various stages of their pregnancy in 2019.
Red roses, which totaled 223, represented the number of births recorded to women who were at risk for abortion.
Three pink roses represented women who chose adoption while 16 white roses symbolized women who chose salvation in Christ.
Two yellow roses are for women who participated in the agency’s Embrace Freedom program for abortion recovery. Fourteen women rededicated themselves to Christ.
The online fundraiser will be available at optionsnow.org for viewing for two weeks. A “giving page” button is open for donations.
Anyone wanting to donate can also text “give” to (229) 210-3300. Call (229) 506-5017 for more information.
