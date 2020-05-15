Options Now to host online fundraiser

VALDOSTA – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the setting for the Options Now 29th annual fundraiser has changed.
The agency postponed the dinner mid-March when the novel coronavirus began impacting Lowndes County. It is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Pre-event activities are 6:15 p.m.
Though initially scheduled to be held at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center, the nonprofit’s website will serve as a virtual venue for the fundraiser.
Guests can visit optionsnow.org and click on the Fundraiser link which will take them to the event.
Becky Deas, Options Now executive director, said the organization expects more guests than usual for the free event.
Rebekah Hagan, a national speaker, has been tapped to give the keynote speech. Deas said Hagan will share her testimony of deciding to reverse an abortion pill she took after getting pregnant with her first child.
“She tells her story about that, and the abortion pill is in the news now. A lot of women are choosing that, and so, we wanted to highlight that for our program this year,” she said.
“Just the urgency of women every day having to make a decision about their pregnancy. With the abortion pill, it’s so available and immediate that the decision shows the importance of our organization, our clinic here, that we’re impacting lives.”
In 2019, Options Now joined the Abortion Pill Rescue Network, a national organization of doctors and clinics that help women who change their minds after taking the pill.
At the fundraiser, Deas said her agency seeks to inform people about the abortion pill and reveal how it can be reversed.
“We wanted to highlight that to show we need your support to reach these women before they make that decision or after,” she said.
The fundraiser’s targeted goal is $275,000 which will support the free services Options Now provides such as pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, testing for sexually transmitted diseases, its Choose Now program and educational classes.
A partner of Options Now, 306 North will give people 10% off of their next order if people will mention Options Now when ordering their food Tuesday evening, Deas said.
“We thought that would help out a local business that’s been helping us for years and years,” she said.
306 North provides the roses for the nonprofit’s fundraiser each year.
Red roses, which currently total 223, represent the number of births recorded to women who were at risk for abortion.
Three pink roses will represent women who chose adoption while 16 white roses will symbolize women who chose salvation in Christ. Two yellow roses are for women who participated in the agency’s Embrace Freedom program for abortion recovery.
The event includes a slideshow and a video testimonial from a client. The fundraising video will be available for two weeks at optionsnow.org.
Colony Bank, Southern OBGYN, Valdosta Dry Cleaners, White Weddings, Renasant Bank, the Herndon Company, Schrorer Estates and Southern Eye Center are a few event sponsors.
Search O.N. Partners for Life on Facebook, or call (229) 506-5017, for more information.
