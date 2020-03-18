VALDOSTA – Options Now postpones its 29th annual fundraising dinner due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced.
The “In a Heartbeat” dinner was scheduled for March 24 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center and was set to feature Rebekah Hagan as the keynote speaker.
Hagan was tapped to share her first-hand experience of taking the abortion pill and then changing her mind after discovering the Abortion Pill Rescue Network, according to organizers.
“It is our deepest desire to protect our generous friends and ministry partners. We desire to make wise decisions that best serve those who partner with us in the life-changing ministry and be a beacon of hope in the midst of fear and worry,” Becky Deas, Options Now executive director, said in a statement.
Organizers are making plans for a new date, which will be announced later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.