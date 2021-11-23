Options Now observes 30 years

VALDOSTA — Options Now held an open house to observe its 30th birthday party – “Options Now, A Legacy of Life."
The event was held Nov. 6 at the 214 W. Park Ave. offices, organizers said in a statement.
The Options Now staff and volunteers gave tours, with many portraits of babies and families from throughout the 30 years on display in the buildings. Cake and punch were served.
“The stories of each baby are what makes it a legacy,” Meg Booth, community relations director, said. “It’s personal.”
There was a video/slideshow playing in the conference room, filled with testimony and memories from Options Now patients and supporters from the last 30 years.
“We thought that would be a good way to display the incredible legacy of lives and families that have been touched by Options Now,” she said.
“When they (the visitors) come through here and see all the babies and parents that chose life, it becomes a reality to them,” Booth said.
The event took place at the Options Now Clinic and its new administration building, The Jabez House, located adjacent. Long-time board members who have been a part of the legacy led visitors in a time of prayer at each building, organizers said.
