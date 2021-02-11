Options Now fundraiser to feature Cowboys chaplain

VALDOSTA – Jonathan Evans, Dallas Cowboys chaplain and Dallas Mavericks co-chaplain, has been tapped to speak at the Options Now annual fundraising dinner.
The dinner returns for its 30th year but there are some changes, according to organizers.
With a “Legacy of Life” theme, the invite-only dinner is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
The general public can view the event live online via OptionsNow.org/AFD.
Evans, a former fullback with the National Football League, is a mentor, author and speaker, according to his biography on his website.
“Get in the Game,” a guidebook he penned with his father, is “filled with sports analogies and spiritual truths aimed at strengthening readers with the skills they need for living victoriously,” his biography states.
At past Options Now fundraisers, roses were displayed symbolizing women in various stages of their pregnancy.
Red roses represented the number of births recorded to women who were at risk for abortion.
Pink roses represented women who chose adoption while white roses symbolized women who chose salvation in Christ.
Yellow roses were for women who participated in the agency’s Embrace Freedom program for abortion recovery.
For more information, call Shelly Wright, (229) 333-0080, or email shelly.wright@optionsnow.org.
