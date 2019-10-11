VALDOSTA — Opera returns Saturday to Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
The live Metropolitan Opera performance of Puccini's "Turandot" is scheduled to be broadcast on the big screen at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, according to the theatre website.
The opera is simulcast live from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.
Composer Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" is a three-act opera with a run time of three hours and 25 minutes.
Essentially, Puccini based the opera on the works of Nizami, a 12th century Persian poet who wrote stories corresponding to the number seven: seven days of the week, seven colors, seven planets.
"Turandot" is the story for Tuesday, based on the daughter of Turan, a common Persian name for princess.
The Metropolitan Opera series is scheduled to include in coming weeks Philip Glass' "Ahknaten," Nov. 22; Puccini's "Madama Butterfly," Nov. 8; Massenet's "Manon," Oct. 25.
