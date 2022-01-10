VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Opera continues seeking ways to make opera interesting to Valdosta, this time by setting its opera in Valdosta.
VSU Opera performs "The Bat" this week, an English adaptation of Johann Strauss' operetta, "Die Fledermaus," said Tamara Hardesty, the production's producer and director.
Hardesty also updated the script, setting the operatic comedy in modern-day Valdosta.
"There are pranks, mistaken identities, a costume party with lots of champagne and some silly romance," she added. "After a lot of laughs, we have a happily-ever-after finale. With melodies as bubbly as champagne, you'll leave the theater dancing."
And Batman ... sort of.
After all, "Die Fledermaus" is German for The Bat.
Strauss' 1874 opera was considered scandalous at the time, mainly because it is based on a prank gone wrong and the performance premiered on an Easter Sunday. The Viennese audiences loved it. And it has been a beloved part of the opera repertoire ever since.
"I think people are often intimidated by the word 'opera,'" Hardesty said, "but if you like musical comedies, you should like this."
In addition to the traditional public performances, VSU Opera hosts "Backstage at the Opera" for sponsors Thursday evening.
“The students put so much time and effort into learning and rehearsing their music and acting," Hardesty said in a statement. "There are sets and costumes to be designed and built. Orchestral musicians prepare to play their parts, led admirably by Maestro Kenneth Kirk. The special thing about opera is that the result is greater than the sum of its parts.”
THE CAST: Ethan Ray Parker, Robin Harrison, Anaya Dowdell, Joe Mason, Travis Kern, Isaiah Ricks, Hanna Ivey, Haley Boyd, Jensen Waugh, Neil Rao, Laura Gill, Kelsie Painter, Jordyn Austin, Kate Jackson.
VSU Opera presents "Die Fledermaus," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, Whitehead Auditorium, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. For tickets and/or more information, call (229) 333-2150. Box office hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.
