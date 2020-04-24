VALDOSTA – As participants stretch their arms to the sky, Michelle Sutherland, the normally hands-on yoga instructor, gave a quick verbal correction Friday.
“I’m so used to manhandling people that it’s hard to describe some of this,” she said.
This is becoming the "new normal."
Sutherland's yoga studio is one of several Valdosta businesses that chose to open Friday after Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a staggered reopening of Georgia.
Even with President Donald Trump disagreeing with the decision, Kemp stood by it, allowing hair and nail salons, gyms, bowling alleys and tattoo shops to open their doors again, with certain precautions in place. Movie theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services can open their doors Monday, April 27.
“It’s exciting to be back and teaching," Sutherland said. "Now, I’ve never lived through a pandemic so I don’t know. I have a bit of anxiety about how this is going to go. I don’t want to be the cause of anyone getting sick, but also I feel very responsible for our instructors that rely on this financially.
“And I feel responsible for our clients who rely on this for physical and mental health. Last class, there was a doctor who was coming off multiple shifts taking care of COVID patients. People need something.”
Tape lines on the floor showed students where to place their mats, all spaced a safe distance apart. The spacing allows for only eight people to participate in a class at a time. All mats were brought in by students rather than borrow from the studio.
Taylor Wilson, a Valdosta State University student, was one of the people who attended Sutherland's first day back of classes. Wilson said it was a welcome experience.
“It’s like we harnessed the power of sunshine,” he said.
As far as being back around other people, Wilson said he thinks it's time.
“I think it’s time (we came back). The major threat from the get go seemed to be that we would have this overrun medical system,” Wilson said. “We couldn’t keep up with demand. It seems like that threat has passed, right? Over time, we have kind of flattened the curve. Social distancing has worked, right? So it seems to me it’s wise to let things open back up.”
For The Brass Quill Gallery, a tattoo shop, the decision to reopen was not taken lightly.
“We are torn between nervousness and necessity when it comes to opening back up. On one hand, we don’t want to get sick and on the other, we have to provide for our families,” Kelly Stubbs, owner and artist at the shop, said. “We’ve received no aid from the government. Our clients have been amazing in their support and commitment to our business.”
The tattoo shop will implement all of the mandated requirements for reopening, Stubbs said, such as personal protective gear for all of the tattoo artists, only allowing a set number of clients in the shop at one time and appointment-only setups. Consultations and inquiries are being done online.
Sculpt 24 opened its doors Friday with adjusted rules for gym goers.
“We had several members asking us about reopening. I felt that with me and my team taking the extra precautions with wearing masks and gloves and spraying everything down we would be OK,” said Donna Hughes, owner.
The gym only allows a maximum of 50 people with patrons using every other elliptical machine or treadmill to keep social distance. More than 30 bottles of disinfectant for people to use have been placed around the gym.
In addition to daily cleaning by customers and staff, a cleaning crew comes in the evening to clean.
Hughes said the gym has 33 employees, all of whom still received payment during the shutdown.
“Hopefully by June or July, everything will start calming down and everyone will feel more free about opening up,” Hughes said. “We’re just trying to keep everyone safe and healthy and that’s what our main goal is.”
Winnersville Fitness, another area gym, reopened 4:30 a.m. Friday with roughly two dozen people coming through by 7 a.m.
“We’re just taking every precaution we can think of with the treadmills being shut down and equipment being spaced out,” Shawn Eikenberry, owner, said.
The gym is making sure to check temperatures upon entry and is keeping pens separate for customers to sign in.
Winnersville's daycare, group fitness classes and tanning beds are closed until May 13.
The Valdosta YMCA opened 5 a.m. Friday. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the facility had welcomed 122 members for its re-opening.
For precautionary measures, the YMCA instituted new touchless entry and temperature scanning at its entrances, as well as hand-sanitizing stations in hallways near doors, water fountains and exercise equipment.
“You definitely have to give people the ability to exercise so we can build our community stronger,” Lawrence Tobey III, Valdosta YMCA president and chief executive officer, said. “Exercise is one of the best medicines that nature has given us and there’s a lot to it – the mental side of exercise and the physical side of exercise. ... What we’re trying to do is create a stronger community through exercise and the various programs and services the Y provides.
“We’ve been here for 50 years and we've had tremendous support, as it relates to us having to close some of our business down. Our membership in the community and our partners in the community have really helped us bridge that gap between revenue loss and staying afloat, so they’ve done a great job with that."
Other businesses are staying shuttered to see how the pandemic plays out.
Vickie Fugate of the Salon of Greystone felt opening now just wasn't the right choice for her business.
“I just felt like it was too soon. I feel like everyone is going to rush to open and in two weeks we are going to have an increase in cases,” Fugate said. “I really just don’t want to see my stylists get sick or our clientele get sick. We are going to just play it by ear and see how things are in a couple of weeks to see if there is a spike in cases. If so, we definitely won’t be reopening right away.”
Fugate added while her landlord has been accommodating during this time, it's still financially daunting as her two mortgages and bills must be paid. Still, she said she does not feel finances outweigh her personal view on safety.
“It’s not worth it. This thing is killing people and I do not want to run the risk of that with my stylists or our clients. I want to do what's best for our community to help flatten that curve,” Fugate said.
Jac's Bowling Lanes is another business that was given the option to reopen but opted not to do so.
“We came to that decision after reading the business guidelines for the state of Georgia and just due to the nature of our building and the layout and just bowling in general," said Brett Daugherty, co-owner, "we felt that with the guidelines, it would be kind of hard to handle the logistics of opening back up just following the guidelines in the sense of keeping everybody separated. It’s kind of hard with an open building,”
For Daugherty, it seemed like the best plan for his business was to wait another week, possibly two, to see how the first wave of reopenings go.
When the business does reopen, it will take precautions, such as temperature checks and masks, and is considering adding barriers to limit interaction between customers and staff.
“Are there going to be hotspots of infections with some of these businesses that are choosing to open up? We just as a company made the decision that we don’t want to be a part of that first wave," Daugherty said. "We kind of want to wait and see what happens, of course, for the safety of the customers, for the safety of the staff – most importantly, the safety of the community and the reputation of the business."
Reporters Chris Herbert, Amanda M. Usher, Derrek Vaughn and Sports Editor Shane Thomas contributed to this story.
