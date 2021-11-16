VALDOSTA – Virus hospitalizations remained at about a dozen patients during the past few days at South Georgia Medical Center, while one death has been reported in Lowndes County.
SGMC reported 11 virus patients at the end of last week. During the weekend, the number rose to 14 then dropped to 12 by Tuesday, according to the hospital. The number of COVID-19 patients dropped as low as seven early last week.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the hospital since late last week; Tuesday, the count remained at 446 virus-related deaths at SGMC since the beginning of the pandemic.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The county has reported one COVID-19-related death since late last week raising the number to 228 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported more than 11,000 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. The number was at 11,062 early in the week. The number of new cases has not changed much since late last week.
There have been more than 10,330 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 90 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 62 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 66 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Nov. 4-11.
The percentages of unvaccinated patients is not included with the latest SGMC report.
SGMC has released 2,342 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 44,632 vaccinations administered.
