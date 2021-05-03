One teen wounded, another arrested in shooting

VALDOSTA — One teen was hospitalized and another arrested following a Sunday shooting incident, according to Valdosta police.
At 2:48 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of East Alden Avenue and Williams Street after calls to E911 about a shooting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.
Police found a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers rendered aid until EMTs arrived and took the teen to South Georgia Medical Center, police said.
Witnesses provided information and a police K9 unit tracked a suspect to an apartment in the 1700 block of Williams Street, where officers took another 14-year-old boy into custody without incident, the statement said.
The shooting suspect was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center and faces charges of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 18, police said.
The shooting victim is in stable condition, the statement said.
“I am proud of the quick work of our officers and K-9, who quickly apprehended this offender. This is a tragic and unnecessary act of violence that did not need to occur. The lives of two juveniles have been changed forever,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
