One suspect surrenders in Valdosta shooting death; police still looking for second suspect

VALDOSTA — One suspect surrendered to authorities Thursday in a June shooting death while police continue searching for a second suspect in the case, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Michael Jermaine Evans, 22, of Valdosta turned himself in to the Lowndes County Jail on an active arrest warrant, the statement said. The warrant was for a charge of party to the crime of felony murder, according to earlier reports.
Police are still looking for Ivanson Xavier Davis, 24, also of Valdosta, who should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is wanted on a charge of felony murder, police said in earlier statements.
Police urge anyone knowing his location to call 911 immediately.
The charges are in connection with the death of Tommie Simmons, 24, of Valdosta, according to the VPD.
At 10:37 p.m., June 14, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 500 block of Hudson Street. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, police said.
Officers provided first aid until EMTs arrived; he was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145, or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.