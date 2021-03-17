One-shot Janssen vaccine available in Lowndes

VALDOSTA — A one-injection COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Lowndes County, health officials said.
The Janssen vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, requires only one jab, as opposed to the two-injection setup for the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Both of those vaccines require the doses to be spaced weeks apart.
The Lowndes County Health Department received 1,600 doses of the Janssen vaccine, said Courtney Sheeley, director of communications and special projects for the South Health District.
Health clinics in Brooks, Berrien, Echols, Irwin and Lowndes counties are offering the one-dose vaccine on select days, she said.
The Tift County Health Department is also ready to start using the vaccine, Sheeley said.
The health district will host a vaccination drive for the Janssen vaccine Saturday at the Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E. Hill Ave., Sheeley said.
“We hope to get at least 400 people vaccinated,” she said.
The Saturday event requires appointments, which can be made by calling 1-844-955-1499.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.