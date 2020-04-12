EDITOR'S NOTE: Many teachers had their hearts broken when the announcement was made that school would not return this academic year. The Valdosta Daily Times reached out to teachers in both Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta City Schools to find out what they are going through. Today, The Times focuses on Lowndes County teachers; a story on the reactions of city school teachers will run later this week.
VALDOSTA – Meghan Fender is a seventh-grade teacher at Pine Grove Middle School and has been a teacher for 10 years.
“Educators all over the country are heartbroken to not be with their students physically in the classroom," she said. "There is no rule book for educational leaders to reference for times like these.
"The leaders in the Lowndes County School System have done an excellent job of communicating with parents, staff and students, making sure our students' needs are met, making sure that students and staff are safe and helping support educators. Teachers are working together in our system to continue teaching our children in an engaging digital learning environment,” Fender said.
She has become creative with her lesson plans to remain “hands-on” in a digital environment.
“I will be intentional in asking students to do fun, at-home, hands-on learning to show or practice a skill that is taught," Fender said. "Creating hands-on learning is something educators would normally do in the classroom and students can easily do at home.”
Dr. Gayle Ramirez is a fifth-grade teacher at Dewar Elementary School and has been a teacher for 12 years.
“This time has been far more emotional than I think any teacher could have expected," she said. "We walked away from our students with the mindset that we were only leaving them for a brief time. We did not prepare our hearts for not being able to see our kids again.
"It has been quite a roller coaster of emotions as we try to stay in contact with every student to assure they have all their needs met, including their physical, emotional and educational needs.
"Our job is not only to teach, it goes far beyond that," Ramirez said. "Our job is to provide safe learning environments for our students and that is difficult when we feel so out of control of a situation. Teacher hearts are heavy, but as teachers do, we persevere.
"Our focus at Dewar is to meet the needs of the students and give them the confidence they need to keep moving forward and to grow as people,” Ramirez said.
She, and so many of the other teachers in the system, adhere to the “One Lowndes” idea that they are all in this together, she said.
“This is new territory for all of us. We are all concerned for our own families and our communities, but we teachers struggle with the fact that we didn't get a proper goodbye," Ramirez said. "Our hearts are heavy and we simply want our students to know that we love them and we are truly concerned for them. Our job never ends when we leave the walls of our school buildings, and it certainly has not ended through this pandemic.
"Many teachers are sitting in their homes with the faces of their 20, 30, 70-plus students' embedded in their minds and on their hearts," she added. "We are still here. We cannot be there in the flesh, but we want our children and our families to know that we are still here, teaching, caring, loving.”
Becky Martin is the AP calculus teacher at Lowndes High School. She has been a teacher for 26 years, 22 of which have been spent at Lowndes High School.
“The AP in AP calculus stands for Advanced Placement, meaning that my students can earn college credit for taking this challenging course while still in high school providing that they score sufficiently well on the AP calculus exam offered this summer," Martin said. "My students have been working incredibly hard all year to prepare for this important exam.
"During the school closure, my dedicated students have continued to meet with me at 9 a.m. every morning to receive digital instruction. Face-to-face lecture has now become video conferencing and the use of a variety of technology tools,” Martin said. “The learning curve has been both steep and exciting.
"Despite the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, my students are on track to perform well on their AP test. They are working equally hard in their other AP classes.”
While she is saddened by not having the same personal interactions, Martin said she is grateful to at least still “see” her students daily and is going above and beyond to make sure they are equipped with the tools they need.
“I conduct weekly surveys to check up on them and maintain a more personal one-on-one interaction with them," she said. "This allows me to address both their support and instructional needs.
"For example, several students needed access to graphing calculators for our current unit of study, so we arranged a social distancing calculator handoff in the Publix parking lot, Clorox wipes and all," Martin added. "I also made several home deliveries (or should I say mailbox deliveries) with calculators and Chromebooks for those students who were not able to meet us.”
Charlotte Davis is an honors biology teacher and instructional lead teacher for science at Lowndes High School. She is in her 21st year of teaching.
“To say the mandate to leave school and not return was easy to hear would be terribly wrong," Davis said. "I know I was very hopeful we would be going back to school at some point this year. However, I am thankful for modern technology to communicate with my students.
“It is not what we would choose, but we are trying to make the best of this situation because our students deserve that and more.”
Her blocks are spaced out with daily schedules via Google Meet and, should she be missing a student, she reaches out to ensure the student is able to meet.
“Students seem genuinely happy to see us and more likely each other given that social distancing is so difficult for everyone," Davis said. "The emails that I have had from students have been encouraging and grateful. I believe this is the perfect opportunity for us as a community to create true problem solvers.”
Dr. Monica Dyess is the media specialist at Lowndes High School. She and her fellow media specialists have been using various tools to help equip teachers with what they need to shift to online teaching, The media specialists throughout the school system have created a virtual library site, one.lowndes.k12.ga.us/learning/virtual-library.
“Until recently, we were operating on the assumption that we would be returning to school after our two-week break," Dyess said. "At that time, teachers were working on creating review and enrichment resources that we made available online as well as having hard copies at the food distribution sites.
"That has since changed, and, at LHS, teachers are currently checking in with their students to determine the need. Currently, teachers are creating printable work that is comparable to the digital classroom work, which will be given out at the food distribution sites. The situation is ever evolving, but our district technology leaders, in conjunction with the LHS administration, are working on a plan,” Dyess said.
Dyess said she feels teachers are doing an amazing job of embracing new technology and this “new normal” and they are doing everything possible to provide the best learning opportunities available.
“Our community should be proud to have such excellent, passionate educators teaching their children,” she said.
All educators interviewed agreed that, while this time is certainly different and challenging, it is a time for parents, teachers and students to come together and work toward a common goal: a strong education.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
