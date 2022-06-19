LAKELAND — One man is dead and two injured following a shooting Saturday in Lanier County.
Deputies were called to a U.S. 221 North location on a report someone had been shot, said a social media posting by the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement, fire personnel and EMTs found one person dead and two others injured by gunfire.
The road was closed for the safety of first responders, the post said. Sheriff’s office investigators and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are involved in the investigation.
No names of the dead or injured are being released at this time.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
