VALDOSTA — A one-vehicle accident left one person dead Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
The accident occurred around noon on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 26, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
The fatality was a 4-year-old girl, Paulk said.
Another child between the age 4 and 5 sustained severe injuries and was taken by Life Flight to an unknown location for treatment, Paulk said.
The status of other the other two residents in the car is unknown as of 4 p.m, according to Paulk.
Southbound traffic was heavily affected by the wreck.
