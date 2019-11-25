One charged, one sought in armed robbery

VALDOSTA — One person is in jail and another is being sought following an armed robbery Friday, according to police.
Around 6:55 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Baytree Road on an armed robbery report, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department. The victim said he was meeting with a man to buy a cellphone when a second person approached with a handgun and demanded the victim give the first man money.
The first man got away with the cellphone and an undisclosed amount of money, the statement said.
Officers located a suspect and detained him; while being interviewed, the suspect gave various accounts of what had happened and claimed he was the victim of a crime, according to police.
The suspect, Dan’Kerous DeBruce, 22, of Valdosta was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of armed robbery (felony) and making a false report, according to the statement. Police are still searching for the second suspect.
“Our officers’ fast response and thorough investigation made this arrest possible. When meeting people in these types of situations, you should always use caution. We would recommend meeting at the police department or similar locations,” Police Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.