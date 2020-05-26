One charged, one sought after pursuit

VALDOSTA — One person was arrested and one was on the run after an incident Monday in the 1100 block of West Magnolia Street, according to police reports.
At about 7:50 p.m., an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to a Valdosta Police Department report released Tuesday.
After a brief chase, the vehicle stopped and the driver was detained; however, a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot, the report said.
A K-9 unit searched the area and located a handgun that had been reported stolen previously, along with a container that contained what appears to be more than 429 grams of marijuana, according to the report. The marijuana has an estimated street value of more than $4,000, police said.
Taviano D. Grant, 24, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects, police said. Grant is also charged with numerous traffic violations that include fleeing and attempting to elude, according to the police report.
This case is still under investigation, and anyone knowing the identification of the subject who ran is encouraged to call the Valdosta Police Department.
“We are very proud of our officers for getting these drugs and this handgun away from these offenders and out of our community,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
