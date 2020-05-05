LAKELAND — One man has been arrested and another is being sought in a pair of unrelated marijuana cases, according to the sheriff’s office.
On April 21, Lanier County Sheriff’s Office investigators were told a person was selling high-grade marijuana from a car around Tilden Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office statement released Tuesday.
A car was found parked in a driveway and the driver was identified as Christian Malachi Calhoun, 26, of Lakeland, the statement said. He had a search clause as part of his probation on previous charges and he agreed to be searched, the statement said.
When he was told his car would be searched, he ran, leaving his shoes behind as well as a large amount of marijuana in the car, baggies and a scale, according to the sheriff's office statement.
Warrants were taken for Calhoun, who remains at large, the sheriff’s office said.
In another incident on April 28, investigators arrested a man who had been under surveillance for more than a month related to complaints regarding the sale of high-grade marijuana in Lakeland, the statement said. The man was under photographic and physical surveillance.
Austin Taylor Bradford, 21, of Lanier County, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug-related objects, the statement said.
“We take all information concerning illegal activity seriously and when we develop enough of a picture of who we are after we begin to do what is necessary to confirm or deny that they are truly dealing/selling,” Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
