One arrested, 2 sought in stolen vehicle cases

VALDOSTA — One suspect was arrested and two more are wanted after stolen vehicles were located Monday, police said.
At 2:26 a.m., officers were searching the Bemiss Road area in reference to two stolen vehicles from Gwinnett County, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. The autos were found behind a business in the 2800 block of Bemiss Road.
As an officer approached the vehicles, several subjects fled from him; the officer chased them and apprehended one of the subjects.
Thomas A. Banks, 26, of Stone Mountain was arrested and charged with two felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor loitering, the police statement said.
The other two offenders have not been located; the case is still being investigated.
Anyone with information on this case should call the police department’s Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145, or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
“We are proud of our officers for locating these stolen vehicles, ensuring they would be returned to their owners,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
