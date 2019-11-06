VALDOSTA — The crowd cheered on Sophie Lightsey as she took the runway at the Ladies Council Fourth Annual Fashion Show and Dinner Saturday.
The young model was one of 31 participants strutting styles from local boutiques in the name of charity for about 200 guests at the Forrest Park Church of Christ.
The Ladies Council raised more than $8,200 for Georgia Bible Camp through the fashion show and a silent auction, organizers said.
Marsha Lightsey Copeland sat in the audience supporting her mother, Joan Lightsey, and her great-niece, Sophie Lightsey, who were models.
“There’s not enough events that go on like this in all communities … that do a lot of good things like this,” she said. “It’s very, very important to the community.”
Event proceeds benefitted new cafeteria seating and kitchen for the Georgia Bible Camp.
Brian Leverett, Georgia Bible board president, said the cafeteria currently seats about 50 people, including people who cooks in the kitchen.
“The new facility that we’re raising funds for tonight will hold 300 people, will allow us to feed more children,” he said.
Visit georgiabiblecamp.net/ to learn more about Georgia Bible.
