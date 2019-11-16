On the Homefront: Military spouses talk about their loved ones sacrifices

VALDOSTA – First-responders live a life on the frontline as problem-solvers and safe-guards.
Beyond the uniform, they're husbands and wives.
The third installment of Spouses On-Call details the lives of one wife and one husband who are married to members of the Air Force.
TSgt. David and Rachel Peters, Moody Air Force Base
The Peters’ relationship dates back to high school when they first became best friends.
The two met their senior year in a gym class at a school at Canyon Air Force Base in New Mexico. Both of their dads were military.
They got married May 2017, and three months later, David Peters deployed to Turkey for one year.
Serving 14 years, he is currently a flight sergeant for the 23rd Security Forces Squadron at Moody Air Force Base.
While he spends most of his days working on base, his wife, Rachel Peters, is at home caring for their four children. They have two girls and two boys: Tony Cicero, Aeryn Peters, David Ceaghan Peters and Emalie Peters.
When you two got married, how did you respond to David being in the Air Force?
“Well, we’ve been best friends since high school so I always knew he was in the Air Force. I’ve been his best friend as he’s deployed a bunch of times. Being married to someone who’s in the Air Force is a little different because there’s a lot of challenges with him being deployed and his work hours that you have to be really understanding about that you don’t have to be when you’re not in an intimate relationship."
How do you two manage your schedules?
(When Rachel worked, the couple did not see one another for four days of the week) “We’d have dinner sometimes occasionally; and then for a while, he was on mids, so that’s like overnight. So he’d go to work and I’d go to bed; and then when he’d get home, I’d be awake so we can see each other. You just have to find time to be together whenever you can because there’s not a lot of flexibility with his schedule.”
How did you all do not seeing each during that time?
"Sadly. He was gone for a year, so any time that I have with him now is awesome. It’s terrible that I only see him an hour or two depending on his schedule during the week, but then, we have the weekends, and then, sometimes afternoons if he’s got the day off. Whatever time we have together, that’s it. You can’t really complain."
I’m sure there are times when birthdays are missed.
“Yeah, that happens a lot. (He) missed a year of holidays. He missed Halloween this year with the kids. ... He tries to make time.”
When he was deployed, how did you all handle it?
“I’m pretty sure we set the record for most hours on FaceTime. (Rachel purchased an iPhone specifically to use FaceTime). (We’d) watch movies together (and) play video games. We’d be eating dinner, and he’d be like I’m so tired because it’d be super late for him but he’d want to see us.”
As a spouse, what support did you provide to him while he was away deployed?
“You just have to be understanding. He’s made a choice to serve his country and to be a cop. If you’re going to love somebody, you have to love all of them, and you have to understand that comes with challenges like he’s going to be gone. He’s going to be doing long shifts, he’s going to miss holidays, but it’s a choice he made and it’s the choice I made.”
How do you trust that your husband is going to deploy and return home to you safely?
“He’s been to Iraq, Afghanistan and Jordan and done some really dangerous things before we got married and he came home from those so he’s really good at what he does. Really good, and so, I just trust him.”
So do you think the training he gets helps you trust a little bit better that he’s going to make it back to you?
“Yeah, it definitely makes me feel safer knowing that he’s so well-trained and that he’s so good at what he does. His training helps all the other guys that he works with – he does some training with them, too – so I know that they’re all going to have each other’s backs.”
What makes you the proudest to be married to someone in the Air Force?
“Just that … it’s who he is. He’s made this choice to serve his country knowing that it’s going to take him away from his family and that’s going to have challenges and he’s strong enough to do that, to make that sacrifice. Not everybody does.”
Do you ever have any worries at all?
“Yeah, I worry about him all of the time. It’s dangerous what he does. He’s a cop.”
What are some of those worries that you have?
“He’s going to get deployed somewhere and not come home, but I’ve worried about that since we were teenagers and he signed up."
How do you get through those worries? How do you calm your nerves?
"Talk to him. He’s someone that I’ve always been able to lean on and he’s been able to reassure about things forever, and now, he just reassures that he’s going to do what he can do and he’ll always come back.”
His passion to serve our country, does that attract you to him in any way?
“Oh, yeah, totally. … He’s a cop and he’s in the Air Force so he’s really moral and he has these strong opinions that we’ll discuss. … I like how proud he is and strong he is, just how moral and ethical he is. He’s a good person and his choice in career, I think, shows that.”
Recall a moment when you were the most worried?
(David Peters responded to an active shooter in San Antonio, Texas) "I was really worried then because I knew doing what he does, he was one of the first people to go in the building. You hear active shooter, you don’t know; there could be one, there could be a lot. You don’t know anything and he can’t talk to you while he’s doing it, not until after everything’s over."
How was that for you going through that?
"It was scary. You have to wait. You can’t really do anything else. You have to trust that he knows what he’s doing and that he’s going to be OK."
In that particular moment, how did you get through it?
“Time continues whether you want it to or not. We weren’t in the same place at the same time, and so, I just waited until he texted me.”
If you had to do it all over again, would you still choose this life?
“100% yes.”
Why?
“I love him. Once you love somebody, and you know you love them, you can’t really do anything else, can you?”
TSgt. Emily and Christopher Souza, Moody Air Force Base
A former airman, Christopher Souza is experiencing life outside of the Air Force as a husband and father.
After serving for 24 years, he retired as a master sergeant and now works for the city.
While Christopher Souza is no longer in the Air Force, his ties are still there through his wife, Emily Souza. She has served 15 years and is a flight sergeant in the 23rd Security Forces Squadron at Moody Air Force Base.
The two met at a softball game and were married June 2013. They have three children: Jonah Prout, Kolby Souza and Hannah Souza.
Q: What makes you the proudest to be married to a first-responder?
"Her dedication and purpose to assist the Air Force community. Emily has an extremely big heart and is a very caring person and lives her life to serve."
Q: How do the two of you manage schedules and family time?
"Flexibility, communication and understanding. There is a tremendous sacrifice that has to be made that even I didn’t fully understand until after I retired. We try and make the best of our family time when we are together and communicate to our children and explain as best we can about why Mommy has to work or deploy."
Q: Is this time ever interrupted due to a work emergency?
"Yes, family time is interrupted pretty frequently because she is a first-responder; however, it has become a normal part of our lives so we have adapted."
Q: What are some challenges you face being married to someone in the Air Force?
"The hours and short notice tdy/deployments."
Q: What are your worries, if any?
"If she would ever have to make the ultimate sacrifice either stateside or in theatre."
Q: How do you calm your nerves when you're worried?
"I have confidence in her ability to be resilient; and of course, I think about it; however, I try (to) not think about the negative side of the job."
Q: What support do you provide to your spouse?
"Anything she needs. I try and be proactive and think about the support she will need prior to anything she has to accomplish."
Q: How do you handle deployment?
"Communication (and) understanding. Not arguing over the phone and not discussing issues that might upset each other."
Q: How do you trust that your wife is going to deploy and return home to you safely?
"She is the baddest woman on the planet."
Spouses On-Call is a weekly November series focusing on life being married to a first-responder. Next week concludes the series with a look into the life of Emergency Medical Services spouses.
