VALDOSTA – As a phase of its annual Achievement Week observance, the Alpha Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity awarded its 2021 essay contest winners.
The annual contest, which is open to all college-bound high school seniors, is a part of the fraternity’s nationally mandated programs, fraternity representatives said in a statement.
This year, participating students were required to submit an essay entry based on the question: "Promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship is an important way of creating new jobs and enhancing the labor market for the unemployed and other disadvantaged groups. In a post-COVID environment, why is it essential that young people change their mindset towards self-empowerment?"
Members of the Alpha Gamma Gamma chapter’s essay contest committee rated the essays on the participants’ development of thesis, progression, readability, grammar and punctuation. Winners are (with their current high school noted):
– First Place: Jordan Williams (Lowndes High)
– Second Place: Jonquay Andrews (Hamilton County High)
– Third Place: Olivia Bolivia (Lowndes High)
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a historically black college, representatives said. Omega Psi Phi fraternity continues to be on the front line, leveraging its power, influence and 110 years of commitment to the uplift of the people in communities worldwide.
