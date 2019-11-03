VALDOSTA — The financial burden affiliated with a funeral can weigh heavily on the family and no one learned that better than Lee Martin.
When he laid a family member to rest last December, he found the cost of the casket alone was $2,800, which got him to thinking of a way to bring that cost down for others in his situation.
“I started doing a lot of research and found that some funeral homes mark the price of caskets up 400 to 500 percent,” Martin said.
Martin decided to open Omega Caskets to bring the same quality caskets to families in need without the markup. He said while this is a new business for Valdosta, it is not a new idea with many major cities already utilizing this type of service.
Through his newfound venture, Martin found the casket he’d paid $2,800 for, he could actually sell for $900 and still make a profit.
He went through the Federal Trade Commission to ensure everything about his business was legal and that he was following all protocols set forth by the commission.
The FTC states a funeral home must accept a purchased casket and Martin will deliver them to the funeral home.
“It’s your choice. It’s your loved one,” Martin said. “I’m just trying to save people money.”
Martin can deliver the purchased casket to the funeral home and has also worked with some people who are trying to begin the planning process for their own funerals. He will store purchased caskets for those who are still currently living until the need arises.
Although the business started from what Martin considered overpricing, he stressed he is not attempting to compete with funeral homes. He said he would like to work out a collaboration with them.
“Funeral homes can come to me to order caskets instead of having to order in bulk when they’re only getting like one body a month,” Martin said. “I’m trying to form a relationship with them.”
Omega Caskets is located at 320 N. St. Augustine Road and the phone number is (229) 300-1789.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
