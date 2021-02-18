Ollie's discount store coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A Pennsylvania-based discount retailer is planning to open a store in Valdosta.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, with more than 300 stores in 25 states, is planning to come to Valdosta, Tom Kuypers, senior vice president for marketing and advertising for Ollie’s, said Thursday,
A temporary sign for Ollie’s has already been raised at the defunct Toys R Us location at 1200 St. Augustine Road. The sign says the company is seeking job applicants.
The company plans an early summer opening, Kuypers said.
The store chain, based in Harrisburg, Pa., already has stores in Tifton and Thomasville.
Ollie’s was founded in 1982.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.