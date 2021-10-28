Old Valdosta High up for sale

VALDOSTA – The board voted to place the old Valdosta High School on the market this week.
In June, Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason proposed the Valdosta Board of Education place the facility on the market as most of it is not in proper working condition.
The board voted to move forward in the process by developing a request for proposal to hire a realtor to market the facility.
September financial report was presented.
Dr. Alvin Hudson, deputy superintendent, said the general expenditures fund will change according to advisement from the Department of Education’s CARES Grant Program division.
State auditors reported CARES funds cannot be used to pay the salaries of pre-existing positions, he said.
“Because there was no loss of revenue for salaries and no reduction of staff prior to COVID, CARES funds can be used to add positions to address learning loss,” Hudson said.
The board recognized school employees of the month.
Cecelia Givens was recognized as transportation employee of the month, Latrelle Brown from Sallas Mahone Elementary was recognized as school nutrition employee of the month and Ronald Moody of W.G. Nunn Elementary School was recognized as custodian of the month.
“Thank you to all of our staff that is working in each capacity at each school. Without each of you, we would not be able to teach kids. We appreciate you for all that you do,” said Stacy Bush, board chair.
Cason and Bush presented board member, Liz Shumphard, District 1, with a plaque for the completion of her service on the school board.
Shumphard said, “Thank you to the community for allowing me to serve on the school board for the past eight years. I have enjoyed working with each member on the school board.”
There was no public participation and the board went into executive session Tuesday. There will be no regular meeting Nov. 9, in early observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
