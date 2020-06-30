FOLKSTON – In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in coordination with the Governor and local public health authorities, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is increasing public recreational access by resuming normal hours of operation to Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
The refuge is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is "using a phased approach to safely increase access to refuge lands and facilities as rapidly as possible," state officials said in a statement.
Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge resumed normal hours of operation Saturday, June 27, at the main entrance – Suwannee Canal Recreation Area.
The refuge resumed opening at 30 minutes before sunrise and closing at 7:30 p.m. daily. Entrance fee collection has resumed – a seven-day pass is only $5 or a refuge-specific annual pass can be purchased for $15, state officials said.
The onsite concession, Okefenokee Adventures, offers modified services. Information on services and hours of operation for the concession can be found at www.okefenokeeadventures.com or by calling (912) 496-7156.
In addition, the following areas continue to be open and available for public access:
• Swamp Island Drive.
• Hiking trails.
• Chesser Island boardwalk.
• Chesser Island homestead grounds.
• Boat ramp access to water trails for day-use.
• Kingfisher Landing.
• Suwannee River Sill.
• The Pocket.
"The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers and employees remains our number one priority and the following facilities or areas remain closed with no projected date of resuming these operations at this time," state officials said. They are:
• Richard S. Bolt Visitor Center.
• Overnight campsites (permit issuance has been suspended until further notice).
"As we continue to review access, services and programs, a return to full operations at Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge will be phased in according to protocols set by Governors and local public health officials," according to the statement. "These decisions will be informed by the most current guidance and information from the Department of the Interior, CDC, Environmental Protection Agency and others to ensure the health and safety of those visiting and working at Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge are protected. We will continue to closely monitor conditions and adjust our operations accordingly."
Officials urge visitors to do their part when visiting Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance of at least six feet; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; and most importantly, staying home if feeling sick.
Updates about the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service’s response to coronavirus are posted at https://www.fws.gov/home/public-health-update.html. Check http://www.fws.gov/refuge/okefenokee for current updates and status.
