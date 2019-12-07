As holiday cheer fills the air, it's easy to find yourself missing the spooky days of Halloween. Never fear; there are plenty of Christmas-related monsters to freak you out this season.
Krampus: Krampus is one of the most well-known Christmas monsters. Krampus Night was Dec. 5. On this night, the demon roams the streets looking for people to beat. He is also known for swatting naughty children with switches and rusty chains then dragging them into the depths of hell.
Jolakotturinn: This monster is also known as the “Yule Cat” and works to keep Icelandic kids busy. In Iceland, families give new clothes to kids who finish their work on time. If you are without new clothes, you'll be sacrificed to the yule cat for your laziness.
Frau Perchta: This good and bad witch is present in German and Austrian folklore. During the 12 days of Christmas, she will dish out both good and bad. What makes this scary? Well, if you're sinful, then your internal organs are removed and replaced with garbage.
Belsnickel: In Dutch customs, Belsnickel will appear to children with a switch to remind them there is still time to get their acts together before Christmas.
Hans Trapp: France gets creepy with its tale of an allegedly real man who was a greedy Satan worshipper. Legend says after being excommunicated from the Catholic church, Trapp took refuge in a local forest where he dressed as a scarecrow and preyed on children. He was struck by lightning while attempting to eat a boy and was killed. However, he still visits children to scare them into good behavior.
Pere Fouettard: France is apparently fond of creepy, child-eating stories as Pere Fouettard, or “Father Whipper,” chopped up kids in his butcher shop. Luckily, St. Nicholas appeared and resurrected the kids who had been killed and kept Fouettard as his captive. It is now the job of the Father Whipper to punish bad children on St. Nicholas Day.
Gryla: OK, seriously, another child eater. Gryla is an Icelandic legend of an ogress who kidnaps, cooks and eats children who disobey. She is said to be the mother of the Yule Lads, who are a group of Icelandic trolls that scare kids into behaving. The Yule Cat also lives with them. If you're ever trekking through Iceland, probably just avoid that house altogether.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
