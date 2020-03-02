VALDOSTA – Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, was a beloved writer who inspired generations of children to read.
It is for this reason that his birthday inspires celebrations across the nation, including one Saturday at Willis L. Miller Library.
With bounce houses, scavenger hunts and games, it was a day for children of all ages to remember the whimsy of Dr. Seuss.
Celia McClleland, youth services librarian, said many parents have read his works and passed Seuss along to their children.
“As a librarian, any event that encourages a love of reading is important,” McClelland said. “Dr. Seuss is an immediately recognized name.”
McClelland estimates anywhere from 100-250 children attend the event annually and it's traditionally held on the Saturday closest to Dr. Seuss' birthday, which is March 2.
While the event was geared toward promoting reading and the love of all things Seuss, McClland said there were also elements of STEM mixed in with VSU's chemistry department performing science experiments. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
For parent Ashley Condon and her three children, the library is a special place to visit, especially for her daughter, Agnes, who has various health issues, she said.
“It's special-needs friendly,” Condon said. “I'm so happy the library is within walking distance of our house and all my kids love it. They're homeschooled and we come almost every day.”
Agnes added she thinks the library is “awesome.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.