Oh, Christmas tree: VFD promotes holiday safety

VALDOSTA – While the average homeowner may take precautions year-round to not overload outlets, during the holiday season caution is often thrown to the wind.
One-third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems while one-quarter start when a tree is placed too close to a heat source, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Still, families can safely have a Christmas tree and decorations during the season but certain cautionary steps should be taken.
The Valdosta Fire Department demonstrated this week how quickly a fire can overtake a room when decorations catch a spark.
Smoke immediately fills the room and, during this specific demonstration, flames could be seen just one minute and 20 seconds in.
“A lot of time people get excited about decorating for the holidays and we want to make sure you take the time to check everything,” VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
A few tips for avoiding a Christmas tree fire from the VFD:
— Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched
— Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source.
— Make sure the tree does not block an exit.
— Add water to the tree stand daily.
— Use lights that have a label of a recognized testing laboratory and that lights are for indoor use.
— Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
— Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
— Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
— Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry.
— Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.
— Find a local tree recycling program, such as Bring One to The Chipper sponsored annually by Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful.
— Bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
