VALDOSTA – The Grinch could not steal Christmas from Valdosta State University, although he tried.
The Grinch, along with Santa Blaze, attended the annual Lighting of the Palms this week on Valdosta State University's front lawn.
“We always say it's a great day to be a Blazer, but on traditional days like this, it's even better,” Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, VSU president, said.
The event brought out a record number of attendees, said Jessica Pope, VSU communications and media relations coordinator.
The Lighting of the Palms was more than just a simple tree lighting as the university demonstrated its holiday cheer with booths serving hot chocolate, Christmas photo ops, a giant snow globe and an ornament-making station.
As a way of giving back, Greek Life encouraged participants to bring an unwrapped toy for the Children's Advocacy Center of Lowndes County and a place was set up for people to write holiday letters to Santa.
The VSU Spotlighters, the university's a cappella group led by Dr. Clell Wright, performed a medley of Christmas songs.
For people seeking more Christmas lights, the city Christmas tree lighting will take place 5:30 p.m., Dec. 6, and the county lighting will be 6 p.m. Friday in Downtown Valdosta.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
