Officials: Service delivery agreement near

VALDOSTA – Service Delivery Strategy agreements for Lowndes County and its municipalities are coming to an end, Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter and Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said.
The area leaders came together for a joint response to their respective government entities approving SDS language involving water and sewer, and county roads last week.
Water and sewer have been the “elephant in the room,” Slaughter said and the language puts the municipalities and county government in a good spot.
The language states Lowndes is “making a concession” in that the county is unable to use general fund revenues to pay for maintenance on unpaved roads.
The county will need to find other funding avenues like the transportation special purpose local option sales tax or SPLOST but Slaughter said the county will be looking into that in the future.
Moving that maintenance away from general fund revenues gives Lowndes more money there. It will affect the budget process starting July 1, 2022.
This is the endgame though, they said.
SDS negotiations have gone on for nearly five years with the municipalities of Valdosta, Dasher, Hahira, Lake Park and Remerton and county government fighting over duplication of services centering on water and sewer to new businesses.
A majority of cities and counties in Georgia reached an agreement years ago.
The language approval doesn’t bring negotiations to an end but it does bring them to the final stages. Now, it will go back to the attorneys to work through the rest of the SDS agreement.
Matheson said mediation wasn’t easy but it was necessary. He said the cities and county got this done because they removed the lawyers from the room Sept. 1 during the joint city-county SDS meeting and spoke as “friends and neighbors.”
“Of course the lawyers are critical to getting this thing to the finish line, but that day, we felt they were getting in the way with legalese,” Matheson said.
Slaughter said the hope is to hand the agreement back to city councils across Lowndes with “form twos” to review. If that process goes well, the agreement will go back to the lawyers who will draw up a resolution to adopt.
After adoption, officials from the largest city in Lowndes — Valdosta — and two smaller cities are required to sign the agreement.
It will then be sent to the state Department of Community Affairs for its review and approval, setting the agreement for 10 years.
This is something that could happen within two weeks or so, Matheson said, but it’s taken so long because we’re trying to do this for the people here 10 years down the road.
It feels good to finally see a finish line, Slaughter said, and it will mark the end to the lawsuit between Lowndes County and the DCA.
The lawsuit stemmed from when Lowndes disagreed with the way DCA wanted to handle the SDS agreement.
The DCA said the county had to review and revise if necessary, Slaughter said. The reviewing was performed and the initial finding was that no change was needed.
“What we had worked — it worked for both the cities and the county,” he said.
The mayor of Valdosta at the time, John Gayle, felt there were issues needing discussion. Mediation occurred without resolution. The indecisiveness of the matter led to DCA’s lawsuit.
The lawsuit will be dropped as soon as the SDS agreement is approved, city and county officials said.
“We’re working diligently but moving forward with the hopes there will not be any stumbling blocks, and we’ll be able to get this taken care of in a short term,” Slaughter said.
“Blame us now if it goes astray (but) we’re going to get it done,” Matheson said. “Everybody in here wholeheartedly wants this done.”
