VALDOSTA – Election Day has arrived.
After being delayed twice due to COVID-19, voters will be able to cast ballots Tuesday, June 9, in the presidential primary, state primaries and non-partisan races. The polls open 7 a.m. and close 7 p.m.
Voters wishing to cast a ballot in-person will need to be aware if their usual voting precinct is closed or not. Due to the pandemic, four precincts in Lowndes County will be closed for the election Tuesday.
Trinity Presbyterian (precinct 2), Dasher City Hall (precinct 8), Valdosta State University (precinct 10) and Jaycee Park (precinct 11) will be closed Tuesday due to a lack of poll workers, and those residents will be reassigned to the Lowndes Board of Elections, according to Deb Cox, Lowndes County supervisor of elections.
Reassigned voters from those precincts can also go to any of the seven open precincts in the county and cast a provisional ballot.
Those reassigned residents can vote normally at the board of elections. Voters from other precincts can vote at the board of elections as well but will have to use a provisional ballot.
The coronavirus has altered the election not only in date but how people vote. In Lowndes, nearly 7,000 mail-in absentee ballots have been received by the county elections office as of Monday morning, Cox said.
Having already scanned in all the absentee ballots received at the time, she said that the high volume of mail in votes should not delay results. Those ballots already are in the computers and will be tabulated 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"We should know 99% of the results tomorrow night," Cox said Monday.
Absentee ballots will continue to be accepted until 7 p.m Tuesday.
As election results come in, the numbers posted will be the near-7,000 mail-in absentee votes. The second set of results will be advanced voting, and the third installment of results will be in-person voting, Cox said.
Military ballots received until June 19 will be also counted, she said.
The primary will determine the races for two offices due to candidates of the same party. In the Statehouse, incumbent state Rep. Dexter Sharper (D) will defend his seat against challenger Alvin Payton (D) for state representative of District 177. Incumbent Lowndes County Tax Commissioner Rodney V. Cain (R) will defend his seat against Mary Ellen Weeks (R).
Any runoffs from the June 9 election will be held Aug. 11. For runoff elections, residents will vote the same ballot, Democrat or Republican, as they did in the June 9 election.
Races on the ballot
United States Senator
— David A. Perdue (R), incumbent, businessman from Atlanta.
— Sarah Riggs Amico (D), executive chairperson.
— Marckeith DeJesus (D), healthcare professional.
— James Knox (D), U.S. Air Force veteran from Evans.
— Tracia Carpenter McCracken (D), journalist.
— Jon Ossoff (D), journalist from Atlanta.
— Mary Dillard Smith (D), civil and human rights lawyer.
— Teresa Pike Tomlinson (D), attorney from Columbus.
United States Representative, District 1
— Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R), incumbent, pharmacist from Savannah.
— Danny Merritt (R), business owner/U.S. Army.
— Ken Yasger (R), server from Savannah.
— Joyce Marie Griggs (D), retired military.
— Lisa M. Ring (D), educator from Savannah.
— Barbara Seidman (D), retired from Waycross.
United States Representative, District 8
— Vance Dean (R), small business owner from Adel.
— Danny Ellyson (R), retired military from Warner Robins.
— Austin Scott (R), incumbent, congressman from Tifton.
— Lindsay Holliday (D), dentist.
State Senator, District 8
— Russ Goodman (R), farmer from Homerville.
— Treva Gear (D), educator from Valdosta.
State Representative, District 174
— John L. Corbett (R), incumbent, business owner/farmer from Lake Park.
State Representative, District 175
— John LaHood (R), incumbent, senior living business owner from Valdosta.
State Representative, District 176
— James Burchett (R), incumbent, attorney from Waycross.
— Evan Primus Jr. (D), musician from Waycross.
State Representative, District 177
— Alvin Payton Jr. (D), retired.
— Dexter Sharper (D), incumbent, entrepreneur/philanthropist/paramedic from Valdosta.
Justice for Georgia Supreme Court
— Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin (non-partisan), attorney from Atlanta.
— Charlie Bethel (non-partisan), incumbent.
Justice for Georgia Supreme Court
— Hal Moroz (non-partisan), deputy chief assistant DA.
— Sarah Hawkins (non-partisan), incumbent from Atlanta.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman
— Bill Slaughter (R), incumbent, retired, from Hahira.
Lowndes County Commissioner, District 1
— Joyce Evans (D), incumbent, retired from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Commissioner, District 5
— Clay Griner (R), incumbent, vice president of operations for ECG Inc. from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Clerk of Superior Court
— Beth Copeland Greene (R), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Coroner
— Austin Fiveash (R), incumbent, healthcare employee from Valdosta.
— John Hogan (D), business owner and entrepreneur from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Judge of Probate Court
— Detria Carter Powell (non-partisan), incumbent, probate court judge from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Sheriff
Ashley Paulk (D), incumbent, sheriff from Hahira.
Lowndes County Tax Commissioner
— Rodney V. Cain (R), incumbent, tax commissioner from Valdosta.
— Mary Ellen Weeks (R), retired from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 4
— Ronnie Weeks (non-partisan), incumbent, supply manager from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 5
— David Clark (non-partisan), incumbent, retired from Lake Park.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 6
— Amy Miller Stecz (non-partisan), owner of a pool store from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 7
— G. Edward (Eddie) Smith (non-partisan), incumbent, banker from Valdosta.
Georgia State Court Judge
— John Kent Edwards Jr. (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Georgia State Court Judge
— Ellen Golden (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Solicitor General
— Justin Cabral (R), incumbent, attorney from Valdosta.
Chief Magistrate Judge
— Joni B. Parker (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
