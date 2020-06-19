VALDOSTA – City and county officials say the return of a shelter-in-place order is unlikely even as coronavirus cases soar and national media has focused on the increase of cases in Valdosta and Lowndes County.
COVID-19 has not been kind to Lowndes throughout June.
In nearly three weeks, cases in Lowndes have soared by more than 250%. By the end of the week, Lowndes County had confirmed more than 800 cases and four related deaths since the start of the outbreak.
During that same stretch, cases around the state have grown at a drastically slower rate.
CNBC aired a piece on the Valdosta-Lowndes County surge Thursday, featuring area business owners who have had to close again because of the coronavirus and local health experts.
But local officials said a new shelter-in-place order is unlikely.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said the county has not had conversations about measures if case numbers continue to climb.
The chairman pays particular attention to South Georgia Medical Center, he said, to see how many people are seriously affected by COVID-19. He tracks the number of those patients being treated and discharged from the hospital.
"Those numbers have ticked up some but not in the same value as the number of positive cases," Slaughter said. "We knew that with added testing that those numbers were going to go up, and they would go up fairly rapidly."
And the numbers of people who are seriously ill due to the coronavirus bear out.
Hospitalizations of county residents have risen about 20% – a far slower pace than new cases, according to the state public health department.
SGMC has had only two deaths from COVID-19 in June and the county has not added any deaths due to the coronavirus in nearly two months. Data shows major increases in cases but a disproportionally lower amount of critically ill patients.
Now, local testing has increased but Dr. William Grow, South Health district director, told The Valdosta Daily Times last week that testing is only part of the equation.
He pointed to another cause of fewer people following sanitation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Reopening the economy should coincide with an adherence to guidelines such as social distancing, wearing a mask and hand-washing, Grow said.
"As we open up – and we have to open up this county – schools have to open; universities have to open up; churches have to open up," Grow said, "we have to do it in a smart way."
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said people like their freedom which would make it hard to enforce another shelter-in-place order.
“We’ve talked about it a little, but my gut feeling is no. I don’t think we can after reopening,” Matheson said of another shelter-in-place order. “People followed along the first time because we were setting things up, but after extending the shelter-in-place several times and people having left their homes, I don’t think we can.”
Even if city and county officials wanted to issue local shelter-in-place orders, Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide mandate overrides all municipality and county orders. Kemp's executive order about COVID-19 extends to July 12.
Still, local officials aren't looking at shelter-in-place past the governor's order either.
"We hope we do not have to do that. We do not plan on doing that," Slaughter said. "... At the present time, there is no discussion or no need to be considering to go back into a lockdown."
For the time being, Grow pleaded his case with residents to continue following CDC guidelines.
"People need to be aware this crisis is not over," he said. "We need to wear masks. We need to socially distance ourselves. We need to wash our hands. We need to stay home if we're sick."
