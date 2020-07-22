Officials: 120 jobs sailing into Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A boat manufacturer plans to bring 120 jobs to Lowndes County.
Orion Boatworks LLC will invest more than $3.5 million in a new plant in the Azalea City Industrial Park, at the location of the closed Regal Marine plant, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority said in a statement released this week.
“We are thrilled Orion Boatworks has selected Valdosta-Lowndes County as a location for their manufacturing facility,” said Terri Lupo, authority chairwoman. “Their investment in our community is a testament to our pro-business environment, our strategic location, and our well-trained, diverse workforce. We are thankful for the teamwork and partnerships fostered to make this announcement possible.”
The Orion Boatworks team began constructing luxury yachts 17 years ago and today, their boat collection includes coastal run abouts, custom picnic yachts, sport fishing vessels and center consoles, the statement said.
“We are pleased Orion Boatworks has chosen to expand their manufacturing in Valdosta-Lowndes County," Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said. “Creating quality jobs for our residents is a top priority of local officials. We know that Orion Boatworks will be a great corporate citizen of our community.”
“We are excited to welcome Orion Boatworks to our community,” Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson said. “This announcement could not come at a better time. We want to continue to keep our economy open and help grow our community’s workforce. I am proud of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority for working to bring this new industry into our community while using an existing facility in the Azalea City Industrial Park.”
Orion will seek individuals with marine manufacturing experience; positions available include laminators, carpenters, sewers, electricians, plumbers, painters, mechanics, and administrative personnel the statement said.
Company representatives could not be reached for a response.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.